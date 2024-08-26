Mariah Carey Reveals Mother & Sister Passed Away On The Same Day

BYZachary Horvath1054 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2nd Annual theGrio Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Mariah Carey accepts the Music Icon Award onstage during the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Byron Allen AMG/TheGRIO Awards)
Patricia Carey was 87 and Alison was 63.

Mariah Carey is going through the absolute unthinkable right now. According to exclusive reports from TMZ and PEOPLE, the global singing superstar revealed that her mother and older sister have passed away. Making this news even more gut-wrenching, is the fact that the 55-year-old lost both family members on the same day this past weekend. At HNHH, we just want to send our sincerest condolences to Mariah and her loved ones during this heartbreaking time. We also want to say that we hope everyone else will continue to remain respectful.

At the time of writing, the cause of death for both of her family members is not known. Patricia Carey was 87, and sister Alison was 63, according to Us Weekly. In speaking with TMZ, Mariah said, "My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day". She went on, "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed".

Read More: Drake And The Weeknd Appear To Hate Eachother In Resurfaced "100 Gigs" Clip

Mariah Carey's Mother & Sister's Causes Of Death Are Unknown

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Mariah Carey performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

"I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time". Mariah's relationship with both her mom and sister were pretty rough overall. In fact, she really speaks about those complications, especially about her caretaker, in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Still, we cannot imagine what she's thinking right now, and we hope that she can find mental fortitude to stay as strong as she can through this life hurdle.

What are your thoughts on Mariah announcing that both her mother and her sister died on the same day? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Mariah Carey and this ongoing story. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: The Game Changing His IG Profile Pic To Karrueche Spawns All Sorts Of Reactions From Fans

[Via] [Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
...