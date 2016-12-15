breaking news
- LifeOceanGate Submersible Used A PC Game Controller To SteerRescuers for the lost sub crew could hear banging noises in the ocean.By Jake Lyda
- MusicDMX In Vegetative State Following Drug OverdoseDMX suffered an overdose on Friday and was rushed to hospital.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Reveals His Next Boxing OpponentConor McGregor is ready for his next bout.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTMZ’s Harvey Levin Says “Kobe’s People” Gave Him Approval To Publish StoryDespite what officials and rumors say, the TMZ founder said he had been in talks with the Bryant's before publishing the story on Kobe's passing.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietySynagogue Shooting In California Leaves At Least 1 Dead & 3 InjuredA gunman has opened fire in a California synagogue.By Milca P.
- SocietyMass Shooting In Thousand Oaks California Leaves 12 Dead: ReportA Ventura County sheriff’s deputy is among the dead. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicYung Bans Adds Fuel To Russ Beef: "We Wit The Shit Off And On The Internet No Cap"Yung Bans is doing the most to control the media buzz around his Russ feud.By Devin Ch
- MusicMichael Jackson's Estate & Sony Win "MJ Impersonator" LawsuitThree courts of appeal rule in favor of Michael Jackson's estate.By Devin Ch
- MusicSony Music Allegedly Released Fake Michael Jackson Songs On Posthumous AlbumSony Music allegedly admits to distributing fake Michael Jackson tracks.By Milca P.
- MusicKanye West's Father Diagnosed With CancerKanye West's dad, Ray, was diagnosed last spring and is now undergoing treatment for stomach cancer.By Brynjar Chapman
- FoodAnthony Bourdain Revealed His Depression On "Parts Unknown"Bourdain spoke about his depression candidly on his show. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyAnthony Bourdain Commits Suicide At 61Bourdain was found unresponsive this morning.By Karlton Jahmal
- TVR. Kelly The Subject Of New Sex-Abuse Doc By BuzzFeed News & HuluBuzzfeed News turns R. Kelly's cult allegations into a documentary. By Safra D
- SocietySanta Fe High School Shooting Results In Multiple Fatalities, Gunman ArrestedSanta Fe High School and the rest of the district have gone into lockdown as a result of the shooting. By David Saric
- EntertainmentMorgan Freeman's Granddaughter's Killer Found Guilty Of ManslaughterLamar Davenport narrowly escaped a murder conviction.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCommon And Angela Rye Broke UpCommon and Angela Rye have "consciously uncoupled."By Devin Ch
- MusicYoung Dolph Shot Multiple Times, Rushed To Hospital: ReportBREAKING: Young Dolph reportedly shot multiple times in Los Angeles.By Rose Lilah
- SportsAndre Iguodala Clowns Reporters After Signing $48M Contract With WarriorsAndre Iguodala got his troll on.By Matt F
- LifeDylann Roof Found Guilty On All 33 Counts For Charleston MassacreBREAKING: Dylann Roof has been found guilty of all 33 counts raised against him for the murder of nine black churchgoers at the Emanuel AME church in Charleston, SC. The jury must now decide whether to give him death or life in prison. By Angus Walker