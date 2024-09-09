Tyrese Arrested After Refusing To "Illegally" Pay $10,000 In Child Support

The drama continues for Tyrese.

In an update from The Neighborhood Talk, singer and actor Tyrese has officially been arrested. This very recent news comes just hours after the Los Angeles, California native revealed in a now deleted IG post that this was a real possibility. It stems from the still ongoing divorce with ex-wife Samantha Lee, but more specifically the financial/child support side of things. Since August of 2022, Ms. Lee has been trying to get $10,000 a month from him to help aid their five-year-old child they have together. Initially, it was around $20,000.

Still, though, Tyrese has been fighting against it for a while now and continued to do so today at his court hearing in Atlanta at 9 a.m. In his long, confusing, and aforementioned post to social media he even labeled it illegal. In addition to this, he claimed that Samantha's two lawyers on the case are close friends with the Judge. Overall, he feels this whole situation is essentially unjust.

Tyrese Warned Followers Being Arrested Was A Real Possibility

However, Judge Kevin M Farmer, who Tyrese tried to have removed from the bench twice, thinks otherwise. The Neighborhood Talk says that "It’s been revealed to us that he was taken in willful contempt of court after refusing to release the funds". Not much else is known at this time, as this news has pretty much just broke. So, be sure to stick with us for more developments around this.