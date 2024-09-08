Tyrese Claims That He Could Be Arrested Soon Over Ongoing Divorce & Child Support Drama

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 - Caesar's Superdome
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 06: Tyrese from TGT performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Tyrese claims that a judge ordered him to cancel his press run and illegally altered one of his child support payments.

Tyrese Gibson dropped another bombshell claim about his ongoing divorce with Samantha Lee on his Instagram on Sunday (September 8). Moreover, he fears that authorities will arrest him in Atlanta court tomorrow due to Lee's lawyers allegedly being allies of the judge in the case, Kevin M. Farmer. The judge apparently demanded that the actor and singer cancel his press run for his movie and album, and Gibson said that they will appeal all the rulings after trying multiple times to assure Farmer's recusal. Also, he claims that the judge illegally cracked his prenup agreement to increase one of his child support payments.

As you can see in the IG post below, this is all a very complicated and contentious situation, one that Tyrese has been very open and emotional in speaking on. His recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, for example, was a tough moment for him. It didn't help that Joe Budden and others online called this appearance "bitter" and felt like the Los Angeles native was doing too much. Gibson actually called Budden out on social media, stating that he can't relate to how he actually feels because he's never been married.

Tyrese Fears That He Will Be Arrested In Court

Another point of contention for Tyrese was how there are co-hosts on Joe Budden's podcast that are more loyal and respectful to him than the Slaughterhouse MC himself, despite their long bond. This all arrived at a very difficult time, because Gibson had planned a social media break. As we see now, this clearly didn't last long. Considering all that's going on right now, we don't even know if this is a possible avenue anymore. Nevertheless, all we can hope for is that he prioritizes real-life fulfillment, peace, and satisfaction rather than ignoring that to seek online validation.

Meanwhile, on a lighter note, Tyrese discussed an interesting question with Shannon Sharpe during their Club Shay Shay conversation. "Who’s a bigger rapper globally? Most famous of the two. Jay-Z or Snoop Dogg?" he inquired. "If Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg were in a mall in Moscow, who would shut the mall down? [Snoop Dogg is the] biggest f***ing superstar in the world. That’s my big homie. Long Beach, West Coast, I wish a motherf***er would."

