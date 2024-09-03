Tyrese "Officially Retires" From Social Media After Hot Take About Masculinity

Tyrese says he's gone for good.

Tyrese says he's quitting social media for good after going on a lengthy rant about masculinity and men's mental health on Instagram. To do so, he shared a video of himself breaking into tears on the red carpet for the premiere of his new film, 1992, in which he stars alongside the late Ray Liotta.

“I’m officially retired from social media,” he began. “I’m gonna go dark, I’m gonna pray, I’m gonna turn my comments off because I don’t want to be reminded of this very nasty and unbearable narrative that REAL MEN don’t cry. And if and when a man has a child on the way with that beautiful woman or fiancé or wife, and she ultimately has a miscarriage [I thank God I’ve never experienced this ] the only person who is depressed sad or even suicidal over that loss is NOT JUST the woman.”

Tyrese Poses With Snoop Dogg At The Premiere Of "1992"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Tyrese Gibson (L) and Snoop. Dogg (R) attend the world premiere of Lionsgate's "1992" at Regal L.A. Live on August 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

From there, he continued: “REAL MEN these days are constantly being emasculated and someone has said lately even have the nerve to put the word TOXIC in front of MASCULINITY.. yes, the epic failure of trying to make me feel bad about literally being A MAN, an APLHA MALE, protective or OUTspoken FATHER or HEAD of my HOUSEHOLD." He also brought up a relationship with an ex and the role men play in parenting. He ended the post by revealing that the soundtrack is available on streaming now and told fans to check out his latest project, Beautiful Pain.

Tyrese Argues That "Real Men" Cry