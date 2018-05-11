masculinity
- AnticsLil Yachty Responds After Criticism For Wearing Dress & Wig In New VideoLil Yachty's "Oprah's Bank Account" video had many people criticizing him for dressing up as a woman.By Aron A.
- SportsNick Young Calls Out Double Standard In Bow Wow's Battery ArrestThe baller points out the hypocrisy of justice warriors' fight against domestic violence.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentTerry Crews Continues To Speak Out Against Alleged Molester: "He Can't Go Back to Work"The actor discussed masculinity and accountability at the "Man Up: Unpacking Masculinity" panel at the Teen Vogue Summit. By hnhh
- MusicKid Cudi & Jaden Smith Explore Fashion, Masculinity, & SustainabilityJaden and Cudi had eternal praises for each other. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Queen" Effaces Wounded Male Pride: Twitter ReactsFirst impressions of Nicki Minaj's "Queen" are in.By Devin Ch
- InterviewsTerry Crews Opens Up About "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," #MeToo & "Deadpool 2"The actor is addressing a variety of topics. By David Saric
- MusicChildish Gambino Yet To Check "This Is America" Response: "I’m Really Sensitive"Childish Gambino opens up to Jimmy Kimmel.By Devin Ch