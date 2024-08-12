Tyrese Is Unfazed By Clowning Of His Marvin Gaye-Inspired National Anthem Performance

Tyrese has fired back at critics of his performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday. In addressing the beatdown he's been receiving on social media, the singer revealed that the performance led to so many pre-orders of his upcoming album, Beautiful Pain, that his website crashed.
"Thank you…… You’re always welcome here….. respectfully," Tyrese captioned a screenshot of one critical post on X (formerly Twitter). "I don’t really know if I agree…. Few bad notes? Mheeeee that’s an open mic for you….. God is the greatest we live in the best county in the world and I really really tried #MarvinGayeAnthemLALakers #GreatWesterForum83 #TyreseAnthem2024SofiStadiumLARams. My website crashed. I’m sorry please go to Tyrese.Tv and try one more time to get onto the site. I’m so sorry. I’ve never had this many people on my side at one time Tyrese.Tv less than 30 days of the release of #BeautifulPain Sorry. Teddy-Marvin-Donnie-Wonder-Gibson is my name.. Smile…. it’s a viiiiiiibbbbeeeee!!!!!!!"
Tyrese Performs At SoFi Stadium
In the comments section, the top response suggests that Tyrese is misunderstanding where the jokes are coming from. "I don’t think ANYONE is saying the VOICE was not doing what it was SUPPOSED to! I think ppl Are wondering why the costume?" the fan wrote. Another joked: "So this man walked out on national teevee looking like that with somebody coochie hair glued to his face." Check out Tyrese's post on Instagram below.
Tyrese Clowned For National Anthem Performance
As for the Cowboys-Rams game, Los Angeles took the win 13-12. The regular season will kick off with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Chiefs in Kansas City, on September 5. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tyrese as well as the 2024 NFL Season on HotNewHipHop.
