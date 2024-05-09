Brian McKnight's Son Niko Warns Tyrese To Stay Out Of His Family Drama

Last month, Brian McKnight took to social media with some words about his biological children, prompting mixed reactions from fans. In a clip, he explained that he needed to eradicate any and all "evil" from his life, suggesting that this was the reason he disowned them. As expected, he's since been hit with a great deal of backlash, prompting Rickey Smiley to chime in. The comedian offered support to McKnight's estranged children, but some people thought he overstepped, including Tyrese.

Tyrese addressed McKnight's family drama, seemingly defending him, and Smiley's post in a clip. “I want to talk to my brother Rickey Smiley," he began. "And I want to say to you that it is unfair in my grown a** man opinion to say that, that man, and his ex-wife and the mother of his kids which are now grown adults, past 30 years old. Whatever their specific dynamic is, there’s a bunch of things that have been said and done over the years that is nobody’s business that has contributed to where they are. This is not fair to say, ‘Well, they my kids’, or ‘They're grown. They are adults, and so I ain’t ever gone turn my back on my kids…’ Kids out here be saying some f*cked up sh*t. Kids be out here, going above and beyond to cross you.”

Tyrese Seemingly Defends Brian McKnight

“What I am talking about is I feel like it is not fair to act as if relationships between men and their children… can’t fall apart. Can’t become extremely volatile and toxic," he also added. Tyrese's video caught the attention of one of McKnight's sons, Niko, who promptly fired back. In an Instagram Story, he warned Tyrese to mind his own business, arguing that he has no room to talk.

“Tyrese used to sleep under our pool table when I was a kid,” Niko wrote. “I know the 90s RnB brotherhood blood is thicker than anything but you should sit this one out champ. You have relationships to fix with your own children and your own past decisions you’ve made on behalf of p—- and power.” What do you think of Brian McKnight's son calling out Tyrese? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

