Brian McKnight’s Son Niko Makes Disturbing Allegations Against Him After Being Called “Evil”

Brian McKnight is certainly no stranger to having serious family issues, and recently, his domestic drama has heated up once again. Earlier this week, the performer took to social media to respond to critics, who wondered how his biological daughter Briana feels about being disowned while McKnight praises his step-daughter Julia online. Instead of acknowledging Briana, he called Julie his "one and only daughter," expectedly prompting backlash.

He didn't stop there, however. McKnight went on to suggest that his children are "evil" and a "product of sin." According to him, it was necessary to rid them from his life in order for him to find happiness. His harsh comments have now garnered a reaction from his son Niko, who he shares with his ex-wife Julie McKnight. He fired back in The Shade Room's comments section, making some shocking allegations against his father in the process.

Niko McKnight's Allegations Against His Father Brian

“I’m evil. That’s wild: The guy who used to make me clean his used condoms out his bathroom at 15 before Lisa got home is calling me evil Fashoooooo,” he wrote. In a separate comment, he added, “The guy who forged sigs on our names is evil fashoooooooo.” For obvious reasons, Niko's accusations have left social media users disturbed. McKnight has yet to address them.

Niko isn't the only one to issue an apparent response to McKnight's recent claims, however. Niko's mother Julie also took to social media to share some words amid the drama, revealing that she's taking it all in stride. She even compared her former husband to "a kid without candy who throws a tantrum." What do you think of Brian McKnight suggesting that his biological children are "evil" and a "product of sin"? What about his son Niko's disturbing allegations against him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

