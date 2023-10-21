Brian McKnight Changes Name To Match Youngest Son’s, Older Son Responds

Recently, Brian McKnight took to social media to announce that he's legally changed his name. His new name, Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Sr., is identical to his youngest son's. "So proud to introduce our son BRIAN KAINOA MAKOA JR. to the world with the release of my new album lovingly created for him," he wrote. McKnight and his wife, Leilani Malia Mendoza, welcomed the baby boy in January of this year.

He calls the new album, MCKNIGHTtime LULLABIES, "the songs of a father to his namesake." While the change may seem like a simple heartfelt gesture, it follows some allegations made by his other children, who feel as though their father abandoned them. His older son, also named Brian McKnight Jr., also had a few things to say about the announcement.

Brian McKnight Jr. Reacts To His Father's Name Change

He responded to a social media user claiming they'd be feeling some type of way if they were him, claiming that he won't let his father's actions have a negative impact on him. "I'm not ashamed of the name my ancestors had," he began. "I'll never change the name my own son now has. We are witnessing an obscene level of self hate, that has reached mental illness status at this point. All we can do is pray for that man, and my new little brother, who we will all welcome with open arms one day, once he realizes who his real family is."

"Legacy isn't in the name," he continued. "It's in the character of the people. It will all be quite clear soon, just who's on the right side of all this, because there's no escaping what's coming." What do you think of Brian McKnight legally changing his name to match his youngest son's? Do you think his older son's response was warranted? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

