Brian McKnight and his wife, Leilani Malia Mendoza, have welcomed a baby boy to the family. The two made the announcement on Instagram, Monday.

The couple made the announcement alongside a photo of the two making a heart with their hands around the infant’s hand.

“‘For this child we have prayed and the Lord has granted us the desires of our hearts’ 1 Samuel 1:27 God’s greatest gift, our son is here!!!” the couple captioned the post. “Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight. We are so in love!!!!”

PHOENIX, AZ – MARCH 23: Brian McKnight speaks onstage during Celebrity Fight Night XXV on March 23, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

McKnight and Mendoza already share a son, Jack, and daughter, Julia. McKnight is also the father of Brian Jr. and Niko with ex-wife, Julie McKnight. The two were married from 1990 through 2003.

McKnight and Mendoza previously revealed that they had experienced a pregnancy loss in a Mother’s Day post.

“The strength I saw in you through the loss of our son and the courage to deal with the hardest loss we’ve ever dealt with in our lives has been truly remarkable,” McKnight wrote.

He continued at the time: “Baby, you are the greatest example of being a mother I’ve ever witnessed. Today was supposed to be Kekoa’s due date, and I know how hard him not being here in the flesh with us is weighing incredibly heavy on us, but I know he is with us just like Julia and Jack are , as shining examples of your exceptional motherhood.”

McKnight and Mendoza began dating back in 2014. They announced their engagement three years later in May 2017.

Check out Brian McKnight and Leilani Malia Mendoza’s announcement on Instagram below.

