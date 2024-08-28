Tyrese Hints That His Upcoming Interview With Shannon Sharpe Could Do "Katt Williams Numbers"

Currently, the Katt Williams interview has over 73.5 million views.

Tyrese is a pretty interesting character. That can be attributed to the Californian actor and singer's video clips, quotes, troubling relationships, and antics. Overall, all of these factors have made him quite the controversial pop culture figure in the eyes of a lot of people online. However, in that same breath, its lead him to receiving lots of interview requests, which have to be paying him pretty handsomely. Shannon Sharpe clearly sees what's going on with Tyrese as of late, and its why we are getting a Club Shay Shay interview very soon.

In fact, the episode is currently in the middle of its premiere at the time of writing. Sharpe teased the interview on the Club Shay Shay Instagram account late last night, saying that they will be discussing their "internet-breaking videos". They both have a lot of them, so it should be a ton of fun. However, Tyrese is taking it a step further, according to theJasmineBrand.

Fans Don't See The Hype With A Tyrese/Shannon Sharpe Interview

In a short video clip, he believes that if the Club Shay Shay producers air their entire episode, then it could do "Katt Williams" numbers. At the time of writing, Katt's viral and unhinged sit-down has over 73.5 million views and its one of the most-watched interviews on the platform. So, it will be a tall task if that was the goal for Tyrese, and fans seem to think he's doing too much. "I don’t know if it’s Tyrese or his ego, but one of them is draining😩", one user expresses. "He should’ve just let the interview speak for itself 🤦🏾‍♂️ Now the expectation will be too high and it won’t do as well 🤷🏾‍♂️", another predicts. There should still be plenty to dissect, so be sure to stick around for more updates on this interview.

