Tyrese Accuses His Ex-Wife Of Trying To Squeeze $40K A Month From Him Amid Divorce

Tyrese recently and tearfully reflected on this divorce, as well as on his grief, during his return to "The Breakfast Club."

Tyrese is still going through a nasty and contentious divorce process with his ex-wife Samantha Lee. Moreover, much of their back-and-forth in court concerns supposedly defamatory statements from one party to the other, as well as discrepancies over payments and asset divisions. But the most recent update concerns the actor and singer's monthly payments to Lee after their divorce eventually finalizes. Furthermore, he claims that she and her legal team is trying to squeeze even more money out of him. This comes after the Los Angeles native reflected tearfully on this and other struggles during his return to The Breakfast Club.

"I just got another letter from her lawyers," Tyrese's comments on his ongoing divorce began via Instagram Live. "Requesting that I send over all of my tax returns and all of my bank statements because she's trying to get $20,000 and I think they're trying to take it up to, like, 40. They've been looking at all of my movies and all of the concerts and shows that I've been doing and they over there like blood-sucking lawyers, rubbing their hands. And Samantha's doing the same thing.

Tyrese's Recent Claims About His Divorce

"Rubbing their hands and they're going, 'Oh s**t, you know, for the last year and a half, he look like he's been doing really well. Let's go ahead and get those bank statements over here so we can figure out a way to get this law firm another $600,000 they were asking for in legal fees,'" Tyrese went on. "It's a dirty, dirty game out here. Well, y'all won't keep waiting. Y'all pray for me because I am hearing that the appeals court around my case – my divorce case is being appealed. And they are going to give me the outcome of my appeal August 25."