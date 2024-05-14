Tyrese Dips From Concert To Avoid A $10 Million Lawsuit: Watch

It is safe to say that Tyrese cannot breathe for more than five seconds without getting hit with legal documents. The 45-year-old was performing for Mother's Day at the Stockbridge Amphitheater in Georgia and was close to wrapping things up. According to TMZ, he was only three songs away from being done but then a security guard appears to whisper something in his ear. After being informed, he hopped off the stage, sang to the crowd for a bit while walking, and then dipped. The reason for Tyrese cutting out of his concert early is because he was going to handed down a hefty lawsuit.

The person looking for $10 million is a music video and movie producer named Bryan Barber. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, this lawsuit was put in motion back in October of last year. Barber is suing for defamation and libel for some comments that Tyrese made on The Breakfast Club. In that interview the actor and singer claims that Barber shot footage of him speaking to Charlamagne Da God at Gibson’s Atlanta home, and then refused to hand over the evidence. Tyrese also says that he paid $35,000 for the footage and he snatched it from him.

Tyrese Is Doing Anything To Avoid That Lawsuit

"I don’t care if he sees this interview because I’m too honest," Tyrese told Charlamagne during their interview. On the lawsuit paperwork that Tyrese scurried away from, Barber laid out a 50/50 revenue split for him and Tyrese. However, the director alleged that he did not want the video released, as he felt it would damage his reputation. Tyrese thanked his supporters for coming out to the show but did not address why he was looking to get out of Dodge.

What are your thoughts on Tyrese dipping out of his performance early to avoid receiving a lawsuit? How do you see this playing out going forward? Outside of Diddy, is there any other hip-hop celebrity dealing with more drama right now? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Tyrese. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

