Tyrese Claims His Mother Forced Him To Fake A Learning Disability To Get More Cash

Hard times breed hard choices.

Tyrese loves his late mother Priscilla Murray Gibson very much, and he continues to pay homage to her memory in big and small ways. During his recent interview with Gillie and Wallo, he looked back at a plan she had to support their family further, even if it came at the expense of honesty. Moreover, the singer and actor revealed that Murray allegedly forced him to fake a learning disability when he was eight years old so she could get a little under $800 from Social Security to contribute to the hard work she was already putting in for her loved ones. Many took issue with how he used the r-word, but a tale is a tale.

Tyrese laughed while recalling this choice, calling it his "first acting gig" and agreeing with Wallo that Priscilla Murray Gibson was his "first director." Fans wonder whether this confession will result in any retroactive action, but it seems like an unlikely possibility. We know that this grief continues to affect him in the grand scheme, as it would any other human being. The 45-year-old recently made a tearful appearance on The Breakfast Club during which he spoke on his emotional state and his ongoing divorce struggles.

Tyrese Recalls Pretending To Be A Special Needs Kid

Speaking of which, Tyrese recently made some other damning claims against Samantha Lee. "I just got another letter from her lawyers," he expressed on Instagram Live. "Requesting that I send over all of my tax returns and all of my bank statements because she's trying to get $20,000 and I think they're trying to take it up to, like, 40. They've been looking at all of my movies and all of the concerts and shows that I've been doing and they over there like blood-sucking lawyers, rubbing their hands. And Samantha's doing the same thing.