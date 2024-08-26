Tyrese Claims His Mother Forced Him To Fake A Learning Disability To Get More Cash

BYGabriel Bras Nevares547 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Invest Fest 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Tyrese Gibson speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Hard times breed hard choices.

Tyrese loves his late mother Priscilla Murray Gibson very much, and he continues to pay homage to her memory in big and small ways. During his recent interview with Gillie and Wallo, he looked back at a plan she had to support their family further, even if it came at the expense of honesty. Moreover, the singer and actor revealed that Murray allegedly forced him to fake a learning disability when he was eight years old so she could get a little under $800 from Social Security to contribute to the hard work she was already putting in for her loved ones. Many took issue with how he used the r-word, but a tale is a tale.

Tyrese laughed while recalling this choice, calling it his "first acting gig" and agreeing with Wallo that Priscilla Murray Gibson was his "first director." Fans wonder whether this confession will result in any retroactive action, but it seems like an unlikely possibility. We know that this grief continues to affect him in the grand scheme, as it would any other human being. The 45-year-old recently made a tearful appearance on The Breakfast Club during which he spoke on his emotional state and his ongoing divorce struggles.

Read More: Tyrese Is Unfazed By Clowning Of His Marvin Gaye-Inspired National Anthem Performance

Tyrese Recalls Pretending To Be A Special Needs Kid

Speaking of which, Tyrese recently made some other damning claims against Samantha Lee. "I just got another letter from her lawyers," he expressed on Instagram Live. "Requesting that I send over all of my tax returns and all of my bank statements because she's trying to get $20,000 and I think they're trying to take it up to, like, 40. They've been looking at all of my movies and all of the concerts and shows that I've been doing and they over there like blood-sucking lawyers, rubbing their hands. And Samantha's doing the same thing.

"Rubbing their hands and they're going, 'Oh s**t, you know, for the last year and a half, he look like he's been doing really well. Let's go ahead and get those bank statements over here so we can figure out a way to get this law firm another $600,000 they were asking for in legal fees,'" Tyrese continued. "It's a dirty, dirty game out here. Well, y'all won't keep waiting. Y'all pray for me because I am hearing that the appeals court around my case – my divorce case is being appealed. And they are going to give me the outcome of my appeal August 25."

Read More: Tyrese Dips From Concert To Avoid A $10 Million Lawsuit: Watch

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...