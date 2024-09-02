Tyrese Slams Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Over Anti-Asian Hate Crime Bill

BET Awards Media House - Day 2
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Tyrese Gibson speaks onstage during BET Awards Media House at Quixote Studios West Hollywood on June 24, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
Tyrese isn't happy with the current administration.

Tyrese explained his frustration with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris while speaking with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, last week. His complaints centered around Joe Biden passing the Anti-Asian Hate Crime Bill. He found the emphasis on passing a bill to protect the Asian community hypocritical. In doing so, he claimed they left the Black and Brown communities behind.

“President Biden and Kamala Harris signed an Asian Hate Crime Bill, which makes it beyond illegal to ever purposely or maliciously do anything to anybody in the Asian community. And there was a spike in crimes and criminal behavior in and around COVID allegedly and specifically motivated by Donald Trump. So everybody started treating Asians… beating them, killing them, shooting them, stabbing them, hurting them. And then [Biden] gets into the White House and skips over every Black and Brown Mexican and Latino that has been getting killed like flies and he makes it a low: Asian Hate Crime Bill," Tyrese began.

Kamala Harris Speaks During Rally In Georgia

SAVANNAH, GA August 29, 2024: Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during a campaign rally at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia on Thursday, August 29, 2024.(Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

He continued: “There is a crime bill that was signed into law that protects Asians at all costs. Where is that same f***ing law to be signed into law when it comes to Black and Brown people? Because what you’re doing is — President Biden and Kamala Harris — what you’re doing is, you’re saying that Black and Brown people will continue to be disposable. That sh*t doesn’t make sense.”

Tyrese Speaks On Kamala Harris

Harris, who has served as Biden's Vice President over the last four years, is currently campaigning to take his job in the upcoming election. As the Democratic nominee, she's taking on former President Donald Trump. Check out Tyrese's full thoughts on Kamala Harris below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tyrese and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

