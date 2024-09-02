Fivio Foreign And Anuel AA Attend Donald Trump's Rally In Pennsylvania

Fivio Foreign and Anuel AA were both in attendance at Donald Trump's rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Friday. Fivio has been vocal in his support of the former President in recent months. He even teamed up with Kodak Black for "ONBOA47RD" in August. As for Anuel, he spoke at the rally and called on his fellow Puerto Ricans to support Trump. “I don’t know if these people know who the hell you are,” Trump joked about the crowd before introducing him. “But it’s good for the Puerto Rican vote.”
“I’m from Puerto Rico,” Anuel began. “We’ve been going through a lot as a country. Biden always promised, promised. A lot of politicians promised through the years.” He also referred to Trump as “the best president the world has seen, this country has ever seen" and called on Puerto Ricans to "stay united. Let’s vote for Trump. I personally spoke with him, he wants to help Puerto Rico grow and succeed as a country. He wants to keep helping Latinos in the U.S. Let’s keep doing things the right way and let’s make America great again.”
Donald Trump Speaks In Johnstown, Pennsylvania
During his speech at the rally in Pennsylvania, Trump ranted about the New York Times while labeling journalists the “enemy of the people," called out "Comrade Kamala [Harris]," and "Tampon Tim [Walz]," and more. His appearance in the state comes less than two months after a man attempted to assassinate him in Butler.
Fivio Foreign & Anuel AA Support Donald Trump
As for Fivio Foreign, he posted on social media about being at the event. Check out Anuel's speech during Trump's rally as well as Fivio's social media post below.