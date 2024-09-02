Fivio Foreign And Anuel AA Attend Donald Trump's Rally In Pennsylvania

Fivio Foreign is still supportive of the former President.

Fivio Foreign and Anuel AA were both in attendance at Donald Trump's rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Friday. Fivio has been vocal in his support of the former President in recent months. He even teamed up with Kodak Black for "ONBOA47RD" in August. As for Anuel, he spoke at the rally and called on his fellow Puerto Ricans to support Trump. “I don’t know if these people know who the hell you are,” Trump joked about the crowd before introducing him. “But it’s good for the Puerto Rican vote.”

“I’m from Puerto Rico,” Anuel began. “We’ve been going through a lot as a country. Biden always promised, promised. A lot of politicians promised through the years.” He also referred to Trump as “the best president the world has seen, this country has ever seen" and called on Puerto Ricans to "stay united. Let’s vote for Trump. I personally spoke with him, he wants to help Puerto Rico grow and succeed as a country. He wants to keep helping Latinos in the U.S. Let’s keep doing things the right way and let’s make America great again.”

Donald Trump Speaks In Johnstown, Pennsylvania

JOHNSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 30: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally in the 1st Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial on August 30, 2024 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Promising to cut energy bills in half, conducting the largest deportation operation in history, and putting a 200% tariff on foreign-made automobiles, Trump called his election opponents "Comrade Kamala," and "Tampon Tim" while rallying in the all-important battleground state of Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

During his speech at the rally in Pennsylvania, Trump ranted about the New York Times while labeling journalists the “enemy of the people," called out "Comrade Kamala [Harris]," and "Tampon Tim [Walz]," and more. His appearance in the state comes less than two months after a man attempted to assassinate him in Butler.

Fivio Foreign & Anuel AA Support Donald Trump