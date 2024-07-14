Donald Trump Shooting Suspect’s Photos Go Viral After He’s Identified As Registered Republican

Former President Trump Votes In Florida's Primary Election In Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 19: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on March 19, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump, along with other registered Republican voters, cast ballots in the Presidential Preference Primary. There wasn't a ballot or election for Democrats since the Florida Democratic Party only provided the name of Joseph R. Biden Jr. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Reportedly, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks was responsible for the apparent assassination attempt.

Yesterday, Donald Trump was targeted by a gunman at a Pennsylvania rally in an apparent assassination attempt, leaving social media users shocked. The former president was speaking to supporters when a bullet grazed his right ear. He was then promptly ushered away whilst raising a fist in the air and taken to a nearby hospital. Trump was later released and appears to be on track to a full recovery. Sadly, the shooting claimed the life of one man in attendance and seriously wounded two others.

At around midnight, Trump was spotted getting off of a jet at Newark Liberty International Airport, the first the public has seen of him since the shooting. His expression was neutral, though he did wave to nearby photographers. As reactions to the shocking incident continued to roll in this morning, the FBI confirmed the identity of the individual responsible, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Shooting Suspect Identified As Thomas Matthew Crooks

Crooks was killed by the Secret Service on the scene, and his home was later raided by the FBI. Reportedly, he was a registered Republican, and officials are still trying to determine a motive. Photos and clips of Crooks are now making their rounds online as the public waits to hear more. One clip shows him at a Bethel High School graduation ceremony in 2022, smiling as he holds up a diploma. An undated yearbook photo shows him wearing a grey t-shirt featuring an American flag.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Crooks' car was located not far from where the rally was held. Reportedly, authorities also found explosive devices inside. Trump shared a message with his supporters on Truth Social earlier today, thanking them for their thoughts and prayers. What do you think of the apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally? What about photos of the suspected shooter going viral? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

