Adin Ross Allegedly Donates $3 Million To Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign

Adin Ross is known for getting political at times.

Adin Ross is a content creator who has certainly proven to be a controversial figure. Overall, he is someone who has angered a lot of people with his antics over the years. Moreover, he is one of the main investors in Kick which is a platform that has elicited a ton of scandals. Either way, Ross is still immensely popular. He is one of the biggest streamers out there, and there are plenty of fans who are ready to co-sign his every move.

If you watch Ross, you know that sometimes, he will get political. For the most part, he leans towards the right. Many content creators have been making that change as of late, with numerous Twitch streamers and YouTubers voicing their support for Donald Trump. In fact, it is being reported by DJ Akademiks that Ross donated $3 million to Trump's Presidential campaign. Additionally, Trump is set to hold a rally soon, and Ross is supposedly going to be in attendance.

Adin Ross All In For Trump?

If there is one thing Trump loves to do, it is bring up celebrities during his rallies. For instance, he has brought up people like Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, Lil Pump, and a whole host of others. At this point, Trump will stop at nothing to win the election, and an extra $3 million certainly will not hurt. Whether or not Ross gets up on stage at the upcoming rally, still remains to be seen.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is a bad look for Adin Ross? Why do you think so many online influencers have started pulling weight for the right-wing?