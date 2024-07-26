Adin Ross Accused By Lucki Of Spending $12K On Lean

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Adin Ross attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Ross has been upfront about his addiction.

Adin Ross is a content creator who has been embroiled in more than a few controversies. Overall, he has been able to survive all of this, regardless of the scope of the scandal. Moreover, he is one of the main investors over at Kick, so it should come as no surprise that he has been able to keep things going. He is worth tens of millions of dollars, and he will not be stopping anytime soon. Although there are certainly some fans who believe he needs to slow down his lifestyle.

In the past year or so, Ross has been incredibly forthcoming and honest about his issues with addiction. Namely, Ross has had a bad lean problem. It is unclear exactly whether or not he has been able to kick his habit. However, in a recent stream, rapper Lucki told a story about just how desperate Ross used to be for some lean. In the video down below, you can see that Lucki admits to having the same dealer as Adin. He then says Adin once spent $12K on the drug.

Adin Ross x Lucki

For many, this was a truly wild revelation. $12K on any drug is a lot, but this felt like overkill to many of Ross' fans. However, it just goes to show how desperate drug addiction can make you. Furthermore, when you have money to spend like Adin Ross, sometimes, $12K really isn't all that much. For the average person, that would certainly be enough money to make your head spin.

Let us know what you think about Adin Ross, in the comments section down below. Is streaming something that you like to consume on a regular basis? How do you feel about Ross' antics during his streams? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

