Adin Ross Finally Gets Soulja Boy And Charleston White To Settle Their Differences

Adin Ross is easily one of the biggest names in the world of streaming. Overall, he is someone who burst onto the scene thanks to his friendship with none other than Bronny James. He came up as a 2K creator and then eventually got into having rappers on stream. It was here where artists would spit freestyles and have a good time on stream. This has subsequently led to relationships with some big names, and some other influencers. Sure, Ross may be polarizing, but he continues to be a pop culture staple thanks to the sheer volume of people who watch his stream.

Recently, he had on both Soulja Boy and Charleston White. White was in the studio with Ross, while Soulja technically wasn't supposed to be a guest. However, when Ross remembered that White and Soulja Boy had beef, he decided to put the artist on the phone. In the clip below, you can see that he actually gets Soulja Boy on FaceTime. He then passes the phone to White, who was surprised to see the artist. That's when White claims that the two cannot make up.

Adin Ross Plays Peacemaker

However, Soulja Boy tells White that their issues was never anything serious to begin with. That immediately made White change his mind, and they deaded their beef on the spot. It was a cool moment that was facilitated by Ross. The streamer definitely took a big risk with this one, but it most certainly paid off in a big way.

