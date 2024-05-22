Kanye West Allegedly Gives Adin Ross Unreleased Track, He Plays It On Stream

BYCaroline Fisher404 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kenzo : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo)

Last year, Ross tried to purchase the track for $200K, but allegedly got scammed.

It's no secret that Kanye West fans have been waiting patiently for his next release for months now, and at the time of writing it remains unclear exactly when they'll hear it. The Chicago-born MC was expected to unveil the second part of his project with Ty Dolla Sign earlier this month, Vultures 2, which unsurprisingly fell through. According to Ty, it could arrive "any day now," though specifics of that are still murky.

During a recent stream, however, Adin Ross claimed to have exclusively obtained Kanye West's scrapped Travis Scott collab and played some of it for viewers. Low-quality snippets of the track, "Can U Be," first surfaced online almost a decade ago. Ross alleged that he got the track from Ye himself, however, playing a higher quality version of the song than what's been heard previously.

Read More: Kanye West's Old Comments About Diddy Resurface As Cassie Assault Footage Leaks Online

Adin Ross Claims He Got "Can U Be" From Ye Himself

"It's cuz Ye gave it to me," Ross said during the stream. For those who don't recall, "Can U Be" is the same track the internet personality tried to buy last year. After spending $200K on it, he claimed it was AI. While Ross insists that the version he played recently is real, this is unconfirmed. It appears as though he might have actually been in talks with Ye in recent months, however, based on claims recently made by YesJulz.

YesJulz, Ye's former promoter, was fired earlier this year for allegedly violating an NDA. At the end of last month, she alleged that Ye agreed to appear on Ross' stream in exchange for $2M. Apparently, $1M was for Ye, and $1M was for charity. According to Julz, Ross allegedly failed to come up with $1M for charity, which resulted in the deal falling through. What do you think of Adin Ross previewing an alleged Kanye West track on stream? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Common Claims Kanye West Wrote "Heard 'Em Say" In Just 10 Minutes

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
2023 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards - ArrivalsMusicYesJulz Alleges Kanye West Was Supposed To Be On Adin Ross' Stream But It Fell Through For This Reason3.0K
yesjulz kanye ye westMusicKanye West $8 Million Lawsuit Against YesJulz, Explained1210
adidas + KANYE WEST New Partnership AnnouncementMusicYesJulz Leaks Kanye West Texts That Reveal Milo Yiannopoulos Allegedly Lied About His Resignation3.5K
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day SevenMusicKanye West Refuses Photo With Adin Ross After Jumping Into His Sprinter Van6.1K