Kanye West Allegedly Gives Adin Ross Unreleased Track, He Plays It On Stream

It's no secret that Kanye West fans have been waiting patiently for his next release for months now, and at the time of writing it remains unclear exactly when they'll hear it. The Chicago-born MC was expected to unveil the second part of his project with Ty Dolla Sign earlier this month, Vultures 2, which unsurprisingly fell through. According to Ty, it could arrive "any day now," though specifics of that are still murky.

During a recent stream, however, Adin Ross claimed to have exclusively obtained Kanye West's scrapped Travis Scott collab and played some of it for viewers. Low-quality snippets of the track, "Can U Be," first surfaced online almost a decade ago. Ross alleged that he got the track from Ye himself, however, playing a higher quality version of the song than what's been heard previously.

Adin Ross Claims He Got "Can U Be" From Ye Himself

"It's cuz Ye gave it to me," Ross said during the stream. For those who don't recall, "Can U Be" is the same track the internet personality tried to buy last year. After spending $200K on it, he claimed it was AI. While Ross insists that the version he played recently is real, this is unconfirmed. It appears as though he might have actually been in talks with Ye in recent months, however, based on claims recently made by YesJulz.

YesJulz, Ye's former promoter, was fired earlier this year for allegedly violating an NDA. At the end of last month, she alleged that Ye agreed to appear on Ross' stream in exchange for $2M. Apparently, $1M was for Ye, and $1M was for charity. According to Julz, Ross allegedly failed to come up with $1M for charity, which resulted in the deal falling through. What do you think of Adin Ross previewing an alleged Kanye West track on stream? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]