Adin Ross Pays $200K For Unreleased Kanye West & Travis Scott Song, Allegedly Gets Scammed Instead

Adin Ross is one of the biggest streamers on the planet. Consequently, he has a whole lot of money to burn on random items. Although this doesn't affect his pockets too much, it can still prove to be reckless to put too much money into dumb things. Rich people lose all of their money all of the time, especially when they are young. However, for now, it does seem like Ross has a lot of money left. His Kick deal and his Stake deal are all huge reasons for why this money continues to come in.

Unfortunately for Ross, he recently spent some of that money on something that was completely ill-advised. In the video clip below, Ross reveals that he gave someone $200K for an unreleased Travis Scott and Kanye West song. Overall, this is a wild purchase, even if the song were real. It is hard to justify paying such a price for one song, even if it is never coming out. However, as Ross explains while playing the song, he believes that it is actually AI-generated.

Adin Ross Speaks Out

While playing the song, you hear some repetitive lines from the likes of Ye. Meanwhile, Travis Scott comes in with a verse that isn't exactly dynamic. By the end of the video, Ross begins to lose confidence in his assertion that this is all AI. In fact, he begins to believe that this may actually just be a real song. Unfortunately, it seems like no one will actually ever know the real answer to that question. All we know for sure is that Ross isn't satisfied with his purchase right now.

If anything, this is going to serve as a lesson to Ross. The next time he wants to spend that much money on a song, he will think again. Let us know what you think of his latest move, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

