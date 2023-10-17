Chief Keef & Adin Ross Win Big At The Casino In Just Five Minutes: Watch

Chief Keef and Adin Ross have become some sort of dynamic duo as of late. Overall, it all started this weekend as Keef performed at Adin Ross' birthday bash. In fact, this birthday bash went quite viral thanks to the fact that Ross rapped the N-word while up on stage with Keef. Although the rapper let him say it, a lot of people took issue with this. However, as it turns out, Ross doesn't really care about any backlash. After all, Kick doesn't really seem to do anything about these things.

Aside from the aforementioned performance, it seems as though Adin and Chief Keef got to hang out with one another. In the video below, you can see that they ended up hitting the Casino and played a game of cards. Adin is known for gambling on his streams, so the trip to the Casino should have come as no surprise. However, it wasn't Ross who won big this time around. Instead, it was actually Keef.

Chief Keef Takes Home Some Quick Cash

As you can see, the two sat down to play a game of cards. In just five minutes, Keef came up to about $30K in winnings. It was some quick and easy work that led him to cashing out right away. After all, the rapper didn't want to press his luck. You never know when you might lose it all, and cashing out is something that a lot of gamblers could learn to do. No matter what, it was an impressive showing from the rapper.

With Chief Keef running it up at the Casino, perhaps more visits are in order. Of course, the odds of winning like this again are pretty slim. However, some are more excited about taking risks than others. Let us know if you've ever won big at the Casino, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

