Chief Keef Blasted For Telling Disabled Rapper To Quit Music

Usually your musical opinions don't really get you a wave of backlash online... unless you're a famous artist yourself. Moreover, Chief Keef recently sparked a lot of either amused or critical debate online thanks to his thought on a disabled rapper. His name appears to be Momo Frosty, and goes by @mofrostthegoat on TikTok. After he shared a clip of him spitting and dancing to one of his songs, it seems like Sosa found the clip on Instagram and left quite the dismissive or perhaps sincere comment under it. "Get a job lil n***a," he wrote, and when fans noticed, they took aim.

Before getting into that, though, it's important to consider that Chief Keef has been in the game for a while. His next project Almighty So 2 is scheduled for an October 13 release, but he has so many before that. The Chicago MC may be warning Momo Frosty of a cruel and dismissive industry, and it's possible he didn't mean this as a diss to the music itself. Still, as much as we can sit and justify it, there's only one real way that people interpreted it: a clowning.

Chief Keef Sparks Debate By Telling Disabled Rapper To "Get A Job"

With this in mind, there are actually way more people that stuck up for Momo Frosty rather than disparage him. Well, at least they didn't attribute their dislike to his disabilities like Chief Keef did, but rather to the state of the game. "His disability had nothing to do with it. 90% of these n***as need to hang it up in general," one fan wrote under coverage of Keef's remarks. "As bad as this is some of ya favs sound just like dude with better production," another added.

The prevailing sentiment online was that people didn't like it because of the music, not because they found it funny. Some championed the 28-year-old's honesty, and many thought it was unfair to comment on his disabilities. Even though that doesn't mean they liked the music, most people drew the line at criticizing someone just because of their conditions. Maybe if the drill pioneer doesn't get the Drake feature he wants, he'll give Momo Frosty a chance. Regardless, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chief Keef.

