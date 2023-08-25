Chief Keef Reacts To Trump’s Mugshot: “He Finna Run The Prison”

Donald Trump’s highly-anticipated mugshot dropped last night, following his surrender at Fulton County Jail in Georgia. The former president was arrested on various RICO charges stemming from his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Amid the reveal, countless social media users have been clowning Trump online, and several edited versions of the image have surfaced. Recently, one social media user even superimposed Gunna’s face onto the mugshot. They share the same lawyer now, so the edit was bound to happen eventually.

Now, Chief Keef has weighed in on the situation, sharing a fake image of Trump holding up a Blood sign. “Nah my boy in dat b*tch bangin on dem folks,” the rapper wrote. “I know whatever deck he on he good in the hood for sure he finna run the prison. That boy finna be eating like a MF all da Blacks finna have my boy back.” It looks like the Chicago-born performer thinks Trump would have fared quite well behind bars. Regardless, Trump was released almost immediately after his arrest on a $200K bond.

Chief Keef Says Trump Is “Finna Run The Prison”

As expected, the rapper’s post has managed to stir up some debate in the comments section. Following the eagerly-awaited reveal of the coveted mugshot, Trump’s campaign began promoting some new merch featuring the image. Supporters can now get their hands on coffee mugs, t-shirts, bumper stickers and more boasting the mugshot. He also shared a “personal note” about the arrest on his website alongside the photo recently, urging people to donate to his 2024 campaign.

“Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME,” the message begins. “But today,” it continues, “I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Chief Keef.

