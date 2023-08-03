Chief Keef’s New Album “Almighty So 2” Delayed Again To October

Chief Keef’s Almighty So 2 has been in the works for years at this point, and it seems continuously unlucky at every turn. Moreover, as per the release page on Apple Music, Sosa’s new project was once again delayed, this time to October 13 of this year. While this makes for a fitting Halloween-season Friday the 13th drop, it surely disappointed many fans who wanted the project to arrive as soon as possible. For those unaware, this is a sequel to the Chicago legend’s 2013 mixtape, which remains a fan-favorite among his die-hard group of followers. In addition, we have no details as to why these delays happened, leading many to speculate on sample clearance issues, final mixes, or other possible factors.

In fact, rumors indicate that Chief Keef finished this project back in 2018, and that it’s been in limbo ever since. At first, the Glo Gang leader and his team announced a December 16 release date… last year. Then, it was delayed to January 20, then April 14, and now we have this latest release update. While the 27-year-old dropped a few projects and singles in the meantime, Almighty So 2 is becoming mythical at this point.

Read More: Why Was Chief Keef Banned From The BET Awards?

Chief Keef’s Almighty So 2 Delayed… Again

Chief Keef’s ‘Almighty So 2’ has been delayed ONCE AGAIN, this time to October 13th 💔 pic.twitter.com/z16UnamtcP — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 3, 2023

Still, Chief Keef seems as intent as ever to drop it and hype up its eventual release to his adoring fans. For example, he recently took to social media to show off his new Lamborghini, and the flex didn’t come without a vague but promising update on his next project. “Almighty So 2 OTW!!! We celebrating,” he wrote as the post’s caption, which was almost two months ago. This led many to believe that it would release promptly, but clearly something happened along the way that once again changed plans.

Even though it hasn’t been an absolute drought from the drill pioneer, it’s understandable that this release would get this much anticipation behind it. There’s nothing like a sequel to a cult classic, especially one with such a mysterious, long, and teased release history. All we can hope for is that the stars align perfectly for that Friday the 13th release date, since that just sounds too perfect to be true. Regardless, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chief Keef and Almighty So 2.

Read More: Chief Keef Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?