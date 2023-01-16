Chief Keef’s Almighty So 2 faced yet another delay.

Though Chief Keef is rumored to have completed the project in 2018, his highly-anticipated project, Almighty So 2 won’t be dropping this month as expected. Per Apple Music, the album will drop on April 14th rather than Jan. 20th.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: Chief Keef attends the Chicago’s Noho Restaurant Grand Opening at Chicago’s Noho on March 13, 2021 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Fans expected the rapper to release the sequel to his 2013 project back in December. The rapper and his team confirmed a December 16th date, which unfortunately didn’t produce the album. Shortly after, fans noticed that the album would drop on Jan. 20th instead. Unfortunately, it seems that the album faced another delay.

Almighty So dropped in October 2013 and quickly became a fan-favorite mixtape among his dedicated base. The DJ Scream-hosted project boasted 15 songs in total with appearances from Cdai and Tadoe. On the production side, Bezz Luciano, Yung Lan, Trauma Tone, and more contributed to Almighty So.

Fans of Sosa weren’t left empty-handed by the end of 2022. The rapper celebrated 10 years of Finally Rich in December with the release of the album’s complete edition. Chief Keef released seven unreleased records including “Rider” ft. Wiz Khalifa.

SAN BERNADINO, CA – SEPTEMBER 07: Chief Keef performs during Rock the Bells 2013 at the San Manuel Amphitheater on September 7, 2013 in San Bernadino, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

In addition to the re-release of Finally Rich, Chief Keef delivered a special performance in New York City to commemorate the 10-year anniversary.

Besides releasing new music, Chief Keef recently launched a brand new label in 2022, 43B, in partnership with RBC Records/BMG. The label’s first signee became Lil Gnar, who has been working closely with Chief Keef over the years.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the release of Almighty So 2.