Chief Keef stands as a legend in his own right following a decade-plus of relentless releases. Despite not necessarily reaching mainstream peaks as some of his contemporaries, he undeniably impacted hip-hop through the release of Finally Rich, his major label debut.

Sunday marks 10 years since the album was released. Days before reaching the milestone, Chief Keef unloaded the official complete edition of Finally Rich, equipped with seven unreleased songs including “Rider” featuring Wiz Khalifa. On the production side, Chief Keef’s Finally Rich (Complete Edition) includes contributions from Leeke Leek, Young Chop, and YG On Da Beat.

The groundbreaking debut from Chief Keef undoubtedly made a mark on the soundscape of hip-hop. The album soared to the top 5 on Billboard’s Top Hip-Hop & R&B album chart and the Top Rap Albums chart and later, earning platinum status. Largely crafted by Young Chop’s innovative production style, Chief Keef debut album further cemented his status as a juggernaut in hip-hop, paving the way for a new generation of rappers. Evidently, the past few years have showcased just how impactful Chief Keef’s debut album has been as cities across the world began launching their own variations of drill music.

In celebration of the landmark release, Chief Keef and Spotify teamed up to provide an exclusive performance in Brooklyn, NY, following the re-release of Finally Rich.

While fans could revisit the influential album, Chief Keef will also release Almighty So 2 in 2023. Keep your eyes peeled for that and check out the tracklist for Finally Rich (Complete Edition) below.