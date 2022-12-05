Chief Keef’s influence is still seen today. He ushered in a new era for Chicago and hip-hop, period, that impacted the culture’s trajectory. These days, it’s not uncommon to hear artists from the UK and Europe tap into the drill sounds. However, it’s necessary to acknowledge just how much Chief Keef spread the subgenre across the world.

It’s been roughly a decade since Chief Keef blessed the world with his debut album, Finally Rich. Though the album didn’t debut at the top of the charts, it’s impossible to argue against the impact. From records like “Love Sosa” to underrated cuts like “Kay Kay” and “Laughin’ To The Bank,” Finally Rich undoubtedly withstood the test of time.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 22: Rapper Chief Keef performs onstage at The Novo by Microsoft on May 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Chief Keef announced that he’s preparing to re-reease the album for the 10th anniversary. Dubbed the “Complete Edition,” Keef’s forthcoming effort will include an additional 7 songs that didn’t make the original project. The rapper revealed “Rider” ft. Wiz Khalifa and “Squad” will appear on the revamped tracklist. Fans could expect the project on December 16th.

Though Chief Keef is revving up to drops some unreleased joints from the Finally Rich era, he’s also cooking up new music for his fans. Last month, the rapper announced that his album, Almighty So 2 is dropping before the end of 2023. However, he scheduled its release for Dec. 16th, the same day as Finally Rich (Complete Edition). Keef hasn’t shared an update on if Almighty So 2 will drop on schedule. Perhaps, we might get a double dose of new music from him. However, fans can at least look forward to riding out to some new Sossa throughout the holidays.

In recent months, Chief Keef has been flexing his production side and it seems like Almighty So 2 was largely an exercise in beat-making. In late October, Lil Gnar, who is signed to Chief Keef’s 43B Records, shared “Almighty Gnar” produced by the Chicago rapper.

Keep your eyes peeled for Chief Keef’s Finally Rich (Complete Edition) dropping on Dec. 16th.