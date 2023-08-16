Chief Keef Urges Drake To Send In The Vocals

The wait for Chief Keef’s new album is real right now. Over the past few months, he’s quietly pushed back the release of his album, Almighty So 2 on numerous occasions. It’s still unclear why he hasn’t dropped the project yet but it looks like he’s waiting on finalizing the tracklist. Usually, when these type of delays occurs, it means that an artist is waiting on clearance, whether for samples or features. With an October 13th release date set, per Apple Music, it looks like he’s currently waiting on one feature from one of the biggest artists in the world.

Drake looks like he might be on Chief Keef’s upcoming album. Over the weekend, Drake shared a photo dump on his Instagram page where he showed love to Young Thug. The rapper showed off a “STOP RICO” hoodie that included the cover art of Young Thug’s Jeffrey. However, Chief Keef slid under the photo to ensure that Drake came through with the vocals. Channeling the spirit of DJ Khaled, he wrote, “Don’t forget them vocals crody” in the comment section of Drake’s post.

Read More: Chief Keef, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, & More Celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary At BET Awards

Drake & Chief Keef Cook Up

Although the two haven’t worked together directly, they have shown love to each other in the past. During the Club Paradise tour, Drake and Waka Flocka brought Chief Keef out onto the stage to perform his breakout record, “Don’t Like” for an iconic moment. While the two never locked in new music together, Drake worked alongside Chief Keef’s associate, Lil Reese, on the “Us (Remix)” alongside Rick Ross. Drake and Chief Keef’s collaboration certainly feels long overdue.

Meanwhile, Drake’s currently cooking up his forthcoming project, For All The Dogs. Originally rumored to drop before the It’s All A Blur tour, the rapper shared a handful of updates in recent weeks. However, he’s yet to set a release date for the project. We still have hope that it might drop before his tour comes to an end. However, we wouldn’t be mad if he also comes through with buzzer beater ahead of the AOTY lists emerge. Check out Chief Keef’s comments above and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Read More: Chief Keef Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?