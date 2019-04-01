Comment Section
- MusicChief Keef Urges Drake To Send In The VocalsChief Keef's highly-anticipated album, "Almighty So 2" is due out on October 13th. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsYaya Boldly Claims Yo Gotti After Hater Brings Up His Angela Simmons ObsessionGotti has been locked down. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicThe Internet Blasts Diddy For Hitting Up Loon In Shaderoom Comment SectionDoesn't he have Loon's number?By Karlton Jahmal
- GramFabolous Spits Bars Of Affirmation In Emily B's Comment Section: "CALI-ente"Fabolous can't get enough. By Chantilly Post
- BeefAzealia Banks Says Tinashe's Music Gives Her "NBA Cheerleader” VibesAzealia Banks isn't a huge fan. By Chantilly Post
- GramTristan Thompson Still Thirsting For Khloe Kardashian In Her Comment SectionOh, Tristan. By Chantilly Post
- GramTiny Harris Uses Emojis To Respond To T.I. & Daughter's Virginity ControversyTiny had no words. By Chantilly Post
- GramShannon Brown's Still Sliding In Monica's Comment Section After Divorce SettlementShannon's still got his eye on Monica. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsYG & Kehlani Seemingly On Good Terms After Drunken Kiss: "Mines"Baelani is back in action. By Chantilly Post
- GramTristan Thompson Gets Clowned For Flirting In Khloe Kardashian's Comment SectionHe tried. By Chantilly Post
- GramCardi B's Chicken Foot Snack Leaves Fabolous & Many Others With Questions"Nahhhh wtf is that?"By Chantilly Post
- MusicBillie Eilish's First Kiss Is Getting Trolled By Her FansPoor Henry. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Explains Why Lil Wayne's "Mrs. Officer" Makes Him Feel "Gross"MGK's Chipolte days will never be forgotten. By Chantilly Post
- GramBeyonce's Mom Says Zendaya Deserves An Emmy For Her "Euphoria" RoleShe's not wrong. By Chantilly Post
- MusicHalsey Calls Fan "Whiny Baby" After Accusing Her Of Using LGBT Flag As "Marketing" PlanDon't come for Halsey. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna Continues To Tease Fans As They Beg For New MusicRiri got jokes.By Chantilly Post
- MusicChris Brown Reacts To Chvrches, Wishing They "Walked In Front Of A Speeding Bus"Chris Brown lashes out at Chvrches after being labeled an abuser.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Lavishes Erykah Badu's "Sex Powers," Trades Innuendo With Jill Scott50 Cent enters the danger zone at his own discretion.By Devin Ch
- MusicA$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa & Tyler, The Creator Roast ScHoolboy Q Over GQ ShootThe roast continues.By Aron A.
- MusicFuture's Alleged Baby Mama Explains Why He Wasn't At Her Baby ShowerFuture was never invited to the baby shower. By Alex Zidel
- MusicMiley Cyrus Receives Backlash For Photoshoot On Near-Endangered Joshua TreeMiley clearly didn't think this one through.By Chantilly Post
- MusicJustin Bieber Scorned For Using Image Of Diddy & Kim Porter To Promote Clothing LineThe Biebs defends his move. By Chantilly Post