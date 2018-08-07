aspiring rapper
- MusicDoe Boy Fires Back At Critics Over 9-Year-Old Rapper CollaborationDoe Boy says "all our young n**gas act like that."By Tallie Spencer
- MusicChief Keef Blasted For Telling Disabled Rapper To Quit MusicSosa sparked debate among fans, as they think that this aspiring MC doesn't really sound that much different than a lot of big artists right now.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ. Cole Graces Aspiring Rapper With Listening Session Visit In NYC ProjectsThe North Carolina icon also spit some game with rising rapper Ty Trilly's entourage, giving them words of encouragement and validation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDaBaby Gives Aspiring Rapper Some Major ExposureDaBaby gave aspiring MC, City Boy The Rapper, a major boost by purchasing one of his mixtapes and posting the up-and-comer on his Instagram story.By Lynn S.
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Case: Aspiring Rapper, "Drama", Sentenced To 60 MonthsDrama got a lenient sentence for being a peripheral figure. By Noah C
- Music50 Cent Squares Up With Aspiring Rapper Who Interrupts His Date: Watch50 Cent was not trying to hear any of his bars.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoyner Lucas Exposes Nipsey Hussle's Suspected Killer In His DMsJoyner Lucas has since deleted the alleged post.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyWannabe Rapper Defends Parents In College Admissions Scam While Smoking A BluntHe promoted his album "Cheese and Crackers" while defending his parents.By Alex Zidel
- NewsD12's Bizarre Roasts Machine Gun Kelly & Defends Eminem On DAv1d's "Sniper"An aspiring rapper from Boise takes the role of a "Sniper."By Alex Zidel
- MusicAspiring Female Rapper Gets "69" Face Tattoo Inspired By Tekashi 6ix9ineFans are calling it fake and calling her a clout-chaser.By Zaynab