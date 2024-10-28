Diddy Receives Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Assault Of Aspiring 10-Year-Old Rapper

BYZachary Horvath407 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2010 American Music Awards - Rehearsals
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs performs onstage during day two of rehearsals for the 2010 American Music Awards held at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/AMA2010/Getty Images for DCP)
This allegedly happened in a New York City hotel in 2005 during an audition.

While Diddy continues to sit in his prison cell at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), the stack of legal papers stacks taller. According to Rolling Stone, the disgraced hip-hop mogul a new influx of allegations and lawsuits were sent into to Tony Buzbee and then filed by him and Andrew Van Arsdale from California. The former was the one encouraging potential victims to call the Sexual Assault hotline recently and he's representing over 100 clients.

Every alleged victim deserves to have their stories heard, but one of them in particular is catching a lot attention. One of the lawsuits against Diddy involves him allegedly drugging and then raping a 10-year-old boy who had dreams to make it in rap. In the civil suit, the documents say this alleged act took place in 2005 in a hotel in New York City. Diddy allegedly told a consultant that the boy's family hired that he wanted to be one on one with him during the audition.

Read More: Federal Agencies Launch "Operation" At Jail Where Diddy Is Awaiting Trial

The Details Of This Diddy Rape Suit Are Harrowing

DALLAS - FEBRUARY 05: Rapper P.Diddy performs at Capital A Presents P. Diddy Super Bowl Party at Music Hall at Fair Park on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Capital A)

The boy performed a few songs for him and after he was done, Diddy allegedly told the Jane Doe he could "make him a star." Later in the documents, "Combs asked Plaintiff how badly he wanted to be a star, and what Plaintiff would do to get to be one. Plaintiff responded, as might any ten-year-old child, that he would 'do anything." Allegedly, after the boy said this, Diddy then handed him a soda and after drinking it he claimed that he felt "a little funny." "After Plaintiff consumed his soda and began feeling its effects, Combs told Plaintiff to move closer to him, which Plaintiff did. Combs then abruptly pushed Plaintiff down and said words to the effect of 'you have to do some stuff you don't want to do sometimes.'" That is when the alleged assaulting took place.

What are your thoughts on Diddy's newest sexual assault lawsuit involving a 10-year-old boy? Is this the most disturbing allegation yet? How many actual victims do you think there will wind up being? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Diddy. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Frank Ocean's Mom Seemingly Hints At New Music While Celebrating His Birthday

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...