rape
- MusicDiddy & Harve Pierre Want Jane Doe To Lose Anonymity In Gang Rape Lawsuit: ReportDiddy isn't happy about one of his accusers remaining anonymous to the public.By Cole Blake
- TVThe Rise & Fall Of Danny MastersonDanny Masterson was a star thanks to his role in "That '70s Show." However, everything came crashing down when he was accused of raping multiple women.By Tamara McCullough
- TVDanny Masterson Sentenced To 30 Years In PrisonMasterson was found guilty on two charges of rape back in May.By Ben Mock
- CrimeTrey Songz, Atlantic Records & Kevin Liles Sued For Rape: ReportTrey Songz, Kevin Liles, and Atlantic Records are facing a $25M lawsuit over sexual assault allegations. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureRon Jeremy Won't Stand Trial For Rape Due To "Severe Dementia"Ron Jeremy will be declared incompetent and unfit to stand trial.By Cole Blake
- Crime“SuperFly” Star Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years In Prison For Raping Multiple WomenThe actor was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureMasika Kalysha Says Mystikal Needs To Be Locked Up: "Throw Away The Damn Key"Masika Kalysha wants Mystikal locked up for good after his latest arrest.By Cole Blake
- CrimeMystikal Arrested On First-Degree Rape Charge: ReportMystikal was hit with five charges including domestic abuse and first-degree rape. By Aron A.
- GramGabrielle Union Discusses The PTSD She Battles With As A Rape SurvivorGabrielle Union described the PTSD she deals with from being a survivor of sexual assault in a lengthy post on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureChris Brown's Rape Accuser's Lawyer Drops Out Of Case After Audio Messages LeakA lawyer representing the woman accusing Chris Brown of rape has dropped out of the case after the singer shared alleged voice notes from his accuser.By Alex Zidel
- GossipChris Brown Posts Audio Messages From Alleged Rape Accuser: "I Really Just Wanna F*ck With You Again"The audio messages shared by Chris Brown seemingly cast doubt on his alleged rape accuser's story.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureEvan Rachel Wood Says Marilyn Manson“ Essentially Raped” Her During A Music Video Sex SceneEvan Rachel Wood says that Marilyn Manson once raped her while filming a sex scene for a music video.By Cole Blake
- CrimeJudge Blocks Lil Mosey's Consensual Sex Defense In Rape CaseThe judge in Lil Mosey's rape case has decided to block his lawyers from using prior acts of consensual sex as a defense.By Brianna Lawson
- CrimeKodak Black Denies Rape Allegations AgainKodak Black responded to a fan on Twitter who asked about his South Carolina sexual assault case.By Alex Zidel
- GossipYella Beezy Allegedly Raped Woman On First DateA woman alleges rapper Yella Beezy raped her after their first date in April.By Alex Zidel
- GossipNicki Minaj's Husband Says He Didn't Rape Alleged Victim, Calls Her A "Willing Participant:" ReportKenneth Petty claims he "never raped" his alleged victim, reportedly saying she was a "willing participant."By Alex Zidel