Danny Masterson Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

Actor Danny Masterson, best known for playing Hyde on That 70's Show, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. The sentence is in relation to two counts of rape that Masterson was found guilty of back in May. Three women had come forward with allegations about the actor several years ago. However, their case initially stalled in the LA court system. Reportedly, this was due to Masterson's connection to the Church of Scientology. However, their case was revived earlier this year.

Masterson's victims spoke at hearing, per Variety. "Jane Doe 1 called the actor “a true coward and heartless monster.” Jane Doe 2 said to Masterson across the courtroom, “I still have to contend with what you did to me that night… That takes a life’s worth of therapy to repair. Every time I think I’m okay, that rape comes back to me.” Jane Doe 3 told the judge that she has been diagnosed with PTSD." Meanwhile, journalist Meghann Cuniff reported that one woman invoked Masterson's stage name, DJ Donkey Punch. The name is a reference to a dangerous and largely apocryphal sexual act. "You relish in hurting women. It is your addiction. It is without question your favorite thing to do," she said.

Masterson Gets 30 Years

Speaking to Masterson during sentencing, Judge Olmedo showed no sympathy for the now-convicted rapist. "Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that's why you are here. You were not convicted based on rumors, innuendo, gossip and speculation.”

Additionally, Judge Olmedo raised the fact that Masterson had paid his victims $1 million each to sign an NDA. The judge stated that "is an awful lot of money for an incident you say didn't happen." Furthermore, Olmedo declined the defense's request for Masterson to serve his 15-year sentences concurrently as opposed to consecutively. Meanwhile, one of the victims spoke on how Scientology had served as Masterson's "enabler and protector". However, she also said that she forgave Masterson for what he did and stated that she hoped he found peace in prison.

