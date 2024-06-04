The Dream, Producer For Beyonce, Rihanna, & More, Faces Rape Accusation In New Lawsuit

The lawsuit comes from an alleged former protégée of the Grammy-winning artist.

The Dream, best known for his work as a producer with Beyonce, Rihanna, JAY-Z, and many more artists, is facing a rape accusation in a new lawsuit. Chanaaz Mangroe, a former protégée of Dream's who performed as Channii Monroe, claims he used promises about her career to pressure her into an abusive relationship back in 2015. In the lawsuit, she recalls him allegedly forcing her to have sex, strangling her and even making a video recording of one of their sexual encounters and threatening to publicize it. She also makes accusations of sex trafficking.

“What Dream did to me made it impossible to live the life I envisioned for myself and pursue my goals as a singer and songwriter,” Mangroe said in a statement to The New York Times. “Ultimately, my silence has become too painful, and I realized that I need to tell my story to heal. I hope that doing so will also help others and prevent future horrific abuse.” She filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

The Dream Accepts Best Rap/Sung Collaboration Grammy With Frank Ocean & JAY-Z

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Musicians Frank Ocean, Jay-Z, and The-Dream accept Best Rap/Sung. Collaboration award for "No Church in the Wild" during the 55th Annual GRAMMY. Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

While the statute of limitations on the alleged crimes has passed, Mangroe is citing California's Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, which provides victims more time to bring sexual assault cases in civil court. Dream has yet to comment on the lawsuit publically.