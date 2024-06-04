The Dream, Producer For Beyonce, Rihanna, & More, Faces Rape Accusation In New Lawsuit

BYCole Blake676 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Roots Picnic
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 01: The-Dream performs at 2024 Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park on June 01, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)
The lawsuit comes from an alleged former protégée of the Grammy-winning artist.

The Dream, best known for his work as a producer with Beyonce, Rihanna, JAY-Z, and many more artists, is facing a rape accusation in a new lawsuit. Chanaaz Mangroe, a former protégée of Dream's who performed as Channii Monroe, claims he used promises about her career to pressure her into an abusive relationship back in 2015. In the lawsuit, she recalls him allegedly forcing her to have sex, strangling her and even making a video recording of one of their sexual encounters and threatening to publicize it. She also makes accusations of sex trafficking.

“What Dream did to me made it impossible to live the life I envisioned for myself and pursue my goals as a singer and songwriter,” Mangroe said in a statement to The New York Times. “Ultimately, my silence has become too painful, and I realized that I need to tell my story to heal. I hope that doing so will also help others and prevent future horrific abuse.” She filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

Read More: The-Dream Celebrates Working On Beyoncé's "Break My Soul"

The Dream Accepts Best Rap/Sung Collaboration Grammy With Frank Ocean & JAY-Z

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Musicians Frank Ocean, Jay-Z, and The-Dream accept Best Rap/Sung. Collaboration award for "No Church in the Wild" during the 55th Annual GRAMMY. Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

While the statute of limitations on the alleged crimes has passed, Mangroe is citing California's Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, which provides victims more time to bring sexual assault cases in civil court. Dream has yet to comment on the lawsuit publically.

Dream's credits include Rihanna's "Umbrella," Kanye West & JAY-Z's "No Church in the Wild," Beyonce's “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)," and many more hits. For his efforts, he's secured eight Grammy Awards on 21 nominations. Those included Songwriter of the Year at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Be on the lookout for further updates on The Dream on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Drake Calls The-Dream The GOAT After Grammys

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
diddy lawsuitMusicDiddy Accused Of Drugging & Sexually Assaulting Model: What We Know About The Latest Lawsuit1416
Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – YardfestMusicDiddy's Former Bodyguard Foresees His Arrest For 2Pac's Murder Coming Soon10.7K
MADE Special Hosts Maxim Hot 100 Event Celebrating Teyana Taylor - InsideMusicChris Brown Must Pay Dancer $15K For Eye Injuries From Fake Blood On Music Video Set3.0K
94th Annual Academy Awards - ShowMusicDiddy To Be "Indicted Soon," Lil Rod's Attorney Alleges58.0K