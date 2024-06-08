Ciara Recreates "Goodies" Cover In Celebration Of 20th Anniversary

Ciara has a vinyl reissue coming for the anniversary.

Ciara recreated the cover artwork for her iconic debut studio album, Goodies, on social media in celebration of the project's upcoming 20th anniversary on Saturday. Additionally, she announced pre-orders for a vinyl version of the project dropping on September 27th, 2024. In the caption of her post, she wrote: "20 Years later. Still CiCi. Happy 20th Anniversary Goodies! Pre Order Vinyl Here!"

Fans have been loving the post in the replies on X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote to the singer: "There’s no way to even put into words what this album/era means/meant to me growing up. You came in the game BLAZING! And to think that it’s been 20 years?! You are an ICON, Ci! So proud of you and all that you’ve accomplished! Thank you for never giving up!" Another added: "Ciara!!!! You deserve your flowers. You spoke life and longevity into your career that you have sustained for over 20 years. I’m so proud of you and ready for what you have in store for us."

Ciara & Russell Wilson Attend Vanity Fair Oscar Party

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Ciara's debut album was a commercial success from the jump, starting at number three on the US Billboard 200 after selling 124,750 copies in its opening week. The RIAA has since certified it triple platinum. Goodies also notched Ciara two Grammy nominations the following year including Best New Artist and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "1, 2 Step." Across the tracklist, she worked with Missy Elliott, Ludacris, and more. On the track, “Next To You," she featured R. Kelly but has reportedly chosen to omit that collaboration from the vinyl reissue.

Ciara Recreates "Goodies" Cover Art