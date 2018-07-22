Goodies
- MusicStunna Girl Shades Ciara After Her Song "Stand Up" Gets Removed Due To Copyright InfringementThe song samples Ciara's "Goodies."By Tallie Spencer
- MusicWhat Is Ciara's Best-Selling Album?Explore Ciara's legacy with her classic album: an R&B debut that blended crunk energy with chart-topping hits.By Rain Adams
- MusicCiara Always Knew She Was Going To Be A StarCiara predicted her successful music career early on.By Tallie Spencer
- Original ContentCiara's Best Hits From The 2000sCiara has been a dominating force in R&B and Hip Hop, and we're taking a look at her best jams from the 2000s that defined an era.By Erika Marie
- MusicCiara Reveals Debut Single "Goodies" Was Almost Given To Britney SpearsThe track became a No. 1 hit for Ciara and Petey Pablo, so it's difficult to imagine Britney taking on "Goodies."By Erika Marie
- MusicCiara Twerks Onstage While Pregnant: WatchCiara twerked onstage during her performance at a New York Fashion Week event, less than two weeks after announcing her pregnancy.By Lynn S.
- MusicCiara Reflects On Debut Album "Goodies" On 15-Year Anniversary: "My Dream Came True"Ciara's first tape turns 15. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCiara Says She's Lost 20 Pounds Since The Start Of Her CareerThe "Body Party" singer reveals all. By Chantilly Post
- HNHH TVNight Lovell Reps Canadian Goodies On "Snack Review"Somebody get this man an "Oh Henry." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPetey Pablo Is Back After 14 Years With "Keep On Goin"Petey Pablo has delivered the long-awaited Goodies.By Brynjar Chapman
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Ciara's Most Fit/Hottest PicsCiara's "Goodies" are still going strong.By E Gadsby