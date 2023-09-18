Ciara Always Knew She Was Going To Be A Star

Since her high school days, Ciara had an unwavering belief that she was destined for a successful music career. Her confidence in making chart-topping music had been a constant presence in her life since then. She foresaw her success long before it became a reality. This unwavering determination fueled her journey to becoming a multi-talented singer and a chart-topping sensation. This manifested her early aspirations into a remarkable reality. Now, Ciara has not only demonstrated a lengthy and prosperous career but also one that is undeniably still flourishing.

During a recent interview with Billboard, the R&B singer reminisced about a dream she had. When she graduated from Riverdale High School in 2003, she made a prediction that she still remembers. She confidently stated her goal of reaching the top of the Billboard singles chart within a year.

Ciara Spoke With Billboard

"I was on camera, documented right at the graduation, and the guy said, ‘So, Ciara, where do you see yourself a year from now?'” she remembered. “And in my super-Atlanta thick accent, I said, ‘I see myself having the No. 1 song on the Billboard charts!’ And then literally, "Goodies" was No. 1 on the Billboard charts. I dreamed big!" Ciara has definitely surpassed and achieved numerous goals related to her music. Some of her accomplishments include having her debut album Goodies reach No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart when it first came out in 2004.

Additionally, the singles from the album, "1, 2 Step," "Goodies," and "Oh" all reached the top three positions on the Billboard Hot 100. Moreover, Ciara won a Grammy in 2006 for "Lose Control" with Missy Elliott and Fatman Scoop, and was nominated in 2010 for "Love Sex Magic" ft. Justin Timberlake. Anticipating the 20th-anniversary of Goodies coming up next year, Ciara admitted that she's just getting started. "I feel blessed," she said. "I feel like I’m just getting started at the same time. To know that it was 20 years ago that I was just really, really ambitious… dreaming big, I envisioned that I’d be sitting somewhere like this 20 years later."

