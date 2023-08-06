Ciara & Chris Brown Show “How We Roll” On Our “R&B Season” Playlist Update

Now that August is officially upon us, it’s becoming increasingly evident that the final weeks of summer are slipping away. It’s always hard to see the long days slip away into long, dark nights, but with the cool weather typically comes an increase in the number of songs on our weekly R&B Season updates. On Friday (August 4), yet another collection of new arrivals hit DSPs, and we’ve rounded up our favourites for today’s playlist. At the top of the list is the latest from Usher, “Good Good,” for which he connected with both Summer Walker and 21 Sav.

Following that comes another noteworthy collaboration from Ciara and Chris Brown. The longtime friends have connected plenty of times over the years, and the former announced that she’s got a new EP on the way later this month that could potentially hear from other R&B friends. Chloe Bailey has been holding it down on the charts for her and Halle this year as the younger of the two sisters focused on The Little Mermaid, but this weekend she shared her debut solo single, “Angel,” which finds the 23-year-old bringing listeners to tears with her beautiful voice.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

From Snoh Aalegra we have “Sweet Tea,” and 6LACK joined forces with Jordan Ward for “MUSTARD.” Both of those titles would surely make welcome additions to anyone’s summertime playlist, but the track we’ve really had on repeat over the past few days comes from Jorja Smith. It’s called “GO GO GO,” and as per usual, it features beautiful vocals from the UK-based songstress.

Further down, you’ll find older additions from Burna Boy, James Blake, Beyonce, Travis Scott, Leon Thomas, Victoria Monet, and many more of the genre’s best artists. Check out this weekend’s R&B Season playlist exclusively on Spotify above. There were a lot of impressive new arrivals, but which one was your favourite? Let us know in the comments, and find more HNHH release recommendations on our Fire Emoji update at the link below.

