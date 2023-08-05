Doja Cat Is Unapologetic On Our Weekly “Fire Emoji” Update

August is most often the hottest month of the summer, so it only makes sense for our weekly Fire Emoji playlist updates to turn up their heat too. Today (August 5), we’ve got another list of songs for your streaming selection, kicking off with the latest from Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red.” The Californian has spent the last few weeks feuding with her fans, but after hearing how catchy her latest work is, many of them are ready to forgive her hateful comments toward them.

Eminem also made major waves with his work, lending his lyrical skills to Ez Mil’s “Realest.” During his verse, Slim Shady throws shade at his long-time nemesis, The Game, leaving us eager to see if the West Coast star will respond. From Stormzy and Kevin Gates, we have “Angel In The Marble” and “I Don’t Apologize,” respectively. As for albums, Yo Gotti finally delivered the sequel to his first Gangsta Grillz project, this time sharing I Showed U So with his fans. From that, we’ve picked “The One,” as well as “Mind My Business” with Moneybagg Yo later on in the list.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Lil Yachty continues to experiment with his sound, giving us a 3-song EP this weekend. Our recommendation is “Slide,” but sit through the entire release if you can. BLP KOSHER is another name that appears more than once, first serving up “2000’s Baby” and later joining forces with Luh Tyler and Trapland Pat on “Quite Frankly.” Some of the best work we’ve heard from Cordae in a minute also hit streamers this week in the form of the new father’s “Make Up Your Mind” single.

Elsewhere, we’ve got the latest from DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Denzel Curry, Sauce Walka, and Rob49. Find all of our latest favourites exclusively on our Fire Emoji Spotify playlist above. Have you checked out Yo Gotti’s I Showed U So Gangsta Grillz tape yet? If not, tap in at the link below, and visit HNHH again tomorrow for more release recommendations on our R&B Season update.

