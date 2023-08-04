Yo Gotti Proves Everyone Wrong On New Gangsta Grillz Tape “I Showed U So”

Yo Gotti’s spent the majority of the past decade and a half establishing himself as a pivotal force in the South. Throughout the past few years, he’s released mixtapes and albums that have served as sermons for the streets. However, he’s always put his money where his mouth is, too. His entrepreneurial ventures, from his restaurant Prive to launching CMG, have turned him into a titan in the rap game, although it’s evident that recording music hasn’t been his primary focus in recent times.

Fortunately, he isn’t leaving fans empty-handed this summer. This morning, the Memphis rapper returned with the release of his new project, I Showed U So. Teaming up with DJ Drama for another installment in the Gangsta Grillz series, Gotti brings anthem after anthem that showcases how his hard-hitting flows continue to stick into the fabric of rap music. The 10-song album only includes features from Moneybagg Yo and Rich Homie Quan, allowing Gotti to speak his unfiltered thoughts.

Yo Gotti & DJ Drama Connect

A good chunk of the project finds Yo Gotti connecting with lesser-known producers and providing them with an opportunity to shine. However, Gotti does bring some star power through. Producers like Southside and the budding hitmaker, MoXart Beats, earn placements on “No Fake Love,” an immediate highlight of their project. Overall, I Showed U So is a firm reminder of Gotti’s commanding energy in the rap game.

Yo Gotti and DJ Drama’s connection on this project isn’t a coincidence. We’ve witnessed DJ Drama bring the Gangsta Grillz tape to the forefront in recent years, reconnecting with a number of artists that he worked with in the past. Gotti and DJ Drama previously connected in 2006 on Cocaine Muzik 4. Meanwhile, Drama’s already plotted some anticipated tapes with Pusha T and more. Check out I Showed U So above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section. Did Yo Gotti and DJ Drama deliver one of the best tapes of 2023? 

