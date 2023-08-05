Dionne Warwick Shows Love To Doja Cat For Sampling Her On “Paint The Town Red”

Through the art of sampling, artists that you never would’ve expected to link up can create a meaningful bond. As small as they can be, it’s always nice to see distinct musical worlds from different eras bridge together. Of course, it’s usually the result of a great song, and that’s exactly what happened with Doja Cat’s new single “Paint The Town Red.” It samples the legendary Dionne Warwick’s “Walk On By,” and she recently uploaded an Instagram video shouting the rapper and singer out for her homage. Moreover, the soul and R&B star also suggested that fans who might not have heard of the song check it out.

“I wanted to say, I think it’s wonderful that these youngsters who are recording today had decided to listen to some really good stuff of the old folks,” Dionne Warwick expressed concerning Doja Cat. “Those that been recording for well over 20, 30, 40, 50 years and making decisions that good music plays a very important part. So I’m thrilled that you’re discovering us, that you’re keeping us alive.” The 82-year-old earned her first Grammy nomination for “Walk On By,” which she released in April of 1964.

Dionne Warwick Thanks Doja Cat

“Did you know that Doja Cat’s recording is gonna be released today?” Dionne Warwick continued. “Now listen, all through the recording is a song that she sampled and [I’m] somehow quite familiar with. I must say that and I certainly hope you are too. This little thing called ‘Walk on By.’ Yeah, I am all through that recording, which is very nice of her to do. I certainly do hope this is lucky and good to her as it has been to me.”

Meanwhile, this is just the latest tribute to Warwick’s outstanding career, and a more tangible display of her influence and impact. With Doja saying that she switched up her sounds a lot for her next project, we can only dream of what else she sampled. These singles have proven to be tastefully contemporary while still making reference to the past, and there’s only more heat in the vault to come. Considering that, for more news and the latest updates on Doja Cat and Dionne Warwick, check back in with HNHH.

