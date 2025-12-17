It's been over two years since the release of Doja Cat's song "Paint The Town Red." Still, however, legal issues related to the Dionne Warwick-sampling hit persist. Earlier this week, for example, Artist Rights Enforcement Corp filed a lawsuit against the R&B icon. They accuse her of trying to back out of a 50% royalty split agreement, per Billboard, which allegedly entitles them to a large sum of money.

In the lawsuit, the company alleges that it has represented Warwick since 2002, “at great effort and expense." Reportedly, Artist Rights Enforcement Corp negotiated the deal for the sample of "Walk On By" used in Doja Cat's song.

“After decades of service, Ms. Warwick is now trying to evade paying Artists Rights hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars,” the lawsuit alleges. “In doing so, she has violated her contracts with Artists Rights.”

Dionne Warwick Reacts To "Paint The Town Red"

Doja Cat performs her headlining set on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 21, 2024. Andy Abeyta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Artist Rights Enforcement is seeking damages and wants Warwick to honor their previously agreed-upon royalty deal. Doja Cat has not been named a defendant in the case. At the time of writing, Warwick has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit.

Following the release of "Paint The Town Red," Warwick took to Instagram to give Doja a shout-out, making it clear that she took her decision to sample her as a compliment.