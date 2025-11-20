Doja Cat Viciously Bites Back At Fans Criticizing The Opening Show Of Her World Tour

Doja Cat is notorious for getting into it with her "fans" and once more, she's showing how she really doesn't want to hear any disrespect.

Doja Cat has every reason to be happy this week. The California pop star and rapper is currently at the beginning of her Ma Vie world tour. It got underway on Tuesday, November 18 in Auckland, New Zealand. Leading up her opening night, Doja Cat was more than ready to hit the stage.

"AUCKLAND LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOIII," she excitedly typed on X. However, not too long after her first performance was over, fans or "fans," as she calls them, expressed how massively disappointed they were.

Most of the criticisms were of her wardrobe, the set design, visuals, and storytelling throughout the evening. For example, per Billboard, a user on X wrote, "Okay no shade the VIE tour just gives Scarlet with different outfits."

Another believes that her label isn't really supporting this massive trek as much. "i usually be on doja side when she clock kittens but..girl js say ur label ain’t give u budget and keep it pushing [loudly crying emoji]."

Doja Cat wasted no time getting back at these critiques, doing so maliciously in the process.

For example, one of her clap-backs reads, "And I’m not your f*cking costume monkey, I move at my own pace and break my f*cking back out there every night so you can keep your bullsh*t opinion to yourself. You are not the artist you are the watcher."

Doja Cat Ma Vie Tour

In another tense interaction, this user says, "the fact doja only sees her fans as “watchers” pmo so bad… she really hates us down. To say that Doja Cat didn't like that one bit is an understatement. "Oh f*ck you c*nt you’re no better than a tmz reporter you f*cking low life b*tch."

Overall, this is yet another chapter of the "Jealous Type" artist not tolerating any form of disrespect or hate.

As we mentioned earlier, the 30-year-old performer is just getting started with her Ma Vie run. She will be in Australia and the neighboring New Zealand for the next week and a half. With plenty of other countries and states to go, we hope more of this doesn't happen. Her next show is Saturday, November 22 in Perth.

Doja Cat Claps Back At Haters

