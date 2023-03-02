doja cat twitter
- MusicDoja Cat Shows Off Her New Feline Friend On TwitterThe tiny kitten shares his name with a famous literary character.By Noah Grant
- MusicDoja Cat Reveals Release Date & Cover Art On TwitterThis Friday (June 16), Doja's dropping something: a single whose pre-save link leaked, an album, or maybe something else entirely. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDoja Cat Calls Fans "Dumb," Gets Called OutThe singer is under fire yet again for biting the hand that feeds.By Noah Grant
- MusicDoja Cat Shares Snippet Of New Album During LivestreamThe singer leaked a bit of a new song, and we finally have an idea of what the new album is going to sound like.By Noah Grant
- MusicDoja Cat Announces New Album Title, Calls Last Two "Cash Grabs"The Grammy-winner is back to her usual social media antics.By Noah Grant
- MusicDoja Cat Gets Love For Her Rapping Skills On SZA's "Kill Bill" RemixAfter critics doubted that she'd ever return to the mic, fans on Twitter expressed that Doja Cat absolutely killed the competition on her verse.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechDoja Cat Responds To Losing Blue Tick On TwitterThe singer reacts with her usual sass.By Noah Grant
- ViralDoja Cat's Funniest Twitter PostsThe viral sensation has officially won Twitter with her wild antics.By Laura Fuentes