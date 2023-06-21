Doja Cat has a tiny new feline friend. She may be fresh off of a new release, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t taking time to enjoy life. The artist has introduced her new pet cat to the world via social media. The tiny kitten carries the name of a very famous fictional character some may be familiar with. Doja took to Twitter to share pictures of her new pet. Along with the photo, the singer/rapper posted a caption revealing his name. “Welcome Froderick ‘Frodo’ Frankenstein,” she wrote.

The adorable photo set shows Doja lying down with a full face of makeup. “Frodo” stands upright on her back, wearing a striped sweater. The kitten clearly has a big personality, showcasing many different facial expressions. In the last photo, he plays with Doja’s hair while she winces. According to Celebrity Pets, Doja Cat already has two other cats named Ray and Alex. The pictures are adorable, and they show a softer side to the rapper than we’ve seen recently. Doja has likely been feeling the love since dropping her new single.

Doja’s Return To Music

welcome Froderick "Frodo" Frankenstein pic.twitter.com/W2E1lD1bOG — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) June 20, 2023

Until last week, Doja Cat fans were parched and waiting for the artist to drop new music. After what seemed like an eternity, she made a comeback with her rap-heavy single “Attention” last week. The music video, directed by Tanu Muino, features Doja driving the streets of Los Angeles. There, she evades adoring fans in her car. Then, she walks through block after block of people wearing peculiar flesh-colored masks. The video includes some brief NSFW moments, including a shot of Doja covered in what appears to be blood. However, the visuals aren’t the only thing about the release that have grabbed listeners.

The lyrics of “Attention” have been analyzed quite a bit since the track’s release. They touch on various subjects and headlines that have surrounded Doja Cat in recent years. She references her new look, her position in the rap industry, and the presence of online trolls. In the second verse, she pays tribute Nicki Minaj, acknowledging the comparisons that people often make between them. Doja even addresses her departure from The Weeknd’s “After Hours” stadium tour in the first verse. “I could have been an opener / I redirect the booking,” she puts over the track. The track is certainly worthy of its name, as Doja has been getting nonstop attention since it dropped. What do you think of Doja’s new song?