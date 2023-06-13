After many months of deliberation, album name changes, and seemingly endless teasing, it’s Doja Cat season once more. Sure, previous efforts like her remix of SZA’s “Kill Bill” already got fans quite ready for this moment. However, nothing had quite lived up to the solid confirmation that the fanbase just got via the artist’s Twitter account. On Tuesday (June 13), the Los Angeles native fired off a cover art: a triangle messily splattered in blood. That could point to many different things, so drop your interpretation in the comments below. In addition, she revealed a release date of June 16, meaning that this Friday, hype will become bigger than ever for her next album.

Of course, fans have many theories, hopes, and pipe-dreams when it comes to what this hinted project could be. The most prevalent and likely explanation is that this will be Doja Cat’s first single for her album. Furthermore, this is bolstered by the fact that the single’s pre-save link apparently leaked online, and fans caught onto it before it could be taken down. It seems like her and her team weren’t ready just yet to get the ball rolling. Hopefully this announcement was a planned piece of the puzzle, not a scrambled effort to capitalize on tech issues or leakers ruining the fun for everyone.

Doja Cat Lights Twitter Ablaze

Screenshot via Twitter @DojaCat

Also, a lot of fans pray that we’ll just get the whole album, though that seems much more improbable. Obviously the “I Don’t Do Drugs” multi-hyphenate will do as she pleases, especially considering her comments on her first two records being “cash-grabs.” Still, a single or two leading up to the larger album release, plus some merch or tour dates or media appearances sprinkled in there, seems like the most logical fit for someone of her status. But Doja seems to be quite done with all that, so it’s exciting to think that anything could happen.

If you’re not caught up on all the album rumors and changing titles and whatnot, perhaps it’s best to let yourself be surprised, like a good trip to the movies without watching the trailer. In the meantime, we’ll keep you updated on the single, album, or whatever she’s dropping this Friday. If anything, it’ll be nice to leave the rumor mill and usher in a new era. For the latest news on all things Doja Cat, stay posted on HNHH.

