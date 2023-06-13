Doja Cat season appears to be upon us. Despite the frequent title changes of her album, it appears that she could be readying for the release of a new single. Unfortunately, fans were only informed of the potential release of a single titled “Attention” this Friday, thanks to a leaked pre-save announcement, per Uproxx. A leaked marketing campaign release urged fans to pre-save the upcoming single on Spotify or Apple Music before the song went live this week.

Needless to say, fans were ecstatic about the announcement, and the news spread across the Internet quickly. Evidently, someone at Sony Music caught onto the flub and immediately removed the announcement from their website. Now when you head over to the link, it reads, “We’re sorry, but this page no longer exists.” At this point, Doja Cat still hasn’t formally announced the single. However, it doesn’t seem like the leak will have an impact on its release.

Doja Cat Appears To Be Readying New Music

The recent pre-save leak isn’t the only indication that Doja Cat has new music coming soon. In the past few days, fans noticed that Doja Cat began a countdown on her Twitter page. Beginning with “6” on Sunday night, she tweeted “5” yesterday and “4” this morning. The cryptic countdown strongly suggests that on Friday, June 16th, the new single “Attention” will be arriving in its entirety. Hopefully, the release of the upcoming single will also kick off the campaign for her upcoming album.

At this point, Doja Cat’s next album is shaping up to be one of her best yet and she’s certainly built up the anticipation. She previously teased a portion of the album on her Instagram Live. However, she also indicated that her last two albums weren’t necessarily an accurate representation of her creativity. “planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it. now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop,” she tweeted. With that said, perhaps we should expect a far more experimental effort with her next project.

